Massive Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra

A fraud case involving the issuance of fake birth certificates by the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra has come to light. Allegations suggest bogus certificates were given to illegal immigrants like Bangladeshis and Rohingyas. Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had previously highlighted these irregularities, pushing for accountability in governmental processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 00:34 IST
A first information report has been filed against 43 individuals in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving birth certificates at the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had been vocal about the alleged irregularities, alleging that fake certificates were issued to illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

These certificates often contained false addresses and lacked necessary hospital or legal documentation, raising concerns about their potential misuse for acquiring key identity documents. Somaiya welcomed the investigation, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight and accountability in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

