Massive Birth Certificate Scam Uncovered in Maharashtra

A first information report has been filed against 43 individuals in connection with a fraudulent scheme involving birth certificates at the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra.

Former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya had been vocal about the alleged irregularities, alleging that fake certificates were issued to illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

These certificates often contained false addresses and lacked necessary hospital or legal documentation, raising concerns about their potential misuse for acquiring key identity documents. Somaiya welcomed the investigation, emphasizing the need for stringent oversight and accountability in government operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)