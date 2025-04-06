Left Menu

Colombian Armed Group Peace Initiative

The Colombian armed group, Comuneros del Sur, formerly part of the ELN rebel group, has handed over their war materials and signed agreements with the government. President Gustavo Petro participated in the event in Pasto, signifying the group's commitment to peace and progress in Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pasto | Updated: 06-04-2025 05:44 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 05:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

In a promising move towards peace, the Colombian armed group Comuneros del Sur, which split from the leftist ELN rebel group, has relinquished its war materials and inked two crucial agreements with President Gustavo Petro, as announced on Saturday.

The event took place in Pasto, located in Colombia's southwestern Andean region, where the Comuneros del Sur expressed their intentions to pursue peace by surrendering explosives, grenades, and various other armaments.

This development marks a significant step towards stability, reflecting the group's earnest intention to engage in peaceful resolutions under the guidance of Colombia's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

