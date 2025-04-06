Left Menu

India's 'Operation Brahma' Delivers Aid to Quake-Hit Myanmar

India has sent 31 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including supplies for an Indian army field hospital, to Myanmar following a devastating 7.7-magnitude earthquake. The move is part of 'Operation Brahma,' a relief mission aimed at supporting rescue efforts in the quake-hit region, also involving naval contributions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In response to a catastrophic 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck Myanmar, India dispatched 31 tonnes of humanitarian aid on Sunday. The mission, dubbed 'Operation Brahma,' aims to bolster relief efforts in the devastated region.

The aid, including restocking supplies for an Indian army field hospital unit, was transported via a C-17 Globemaster heavy-lift aircraft, which departed from Hindon air force station in Ghaziabad. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shared updates and photos on social media platform X.

The Indian Navy complemented the operation by delivering 442 tonnes of relief material, including rice, to Yangon. The naval deployment underscores India's commitment to humanitarian assistance in the Indian Ocean Region, further evidenced by the Navy's substantial mobilisation of support.

