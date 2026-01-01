Left Menu

Indian Army Declares 2026 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity'

The Indian Army has designated 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity' to boost connectivity and combat effectiveness. This initiative aligns with ongoing transformations towards a future-ready force, emphasizing indigenous technology and digital integration, as part of their decade of transformation.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has announced 2026 as the 'Year of Networking & Data Centricity,' an initiative aimed at enhancing connectivity, real-time decision-making, and combat effectiveness. This move will reinforce the Army's transformation into a more resilient and agile force.

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the Army's ongoing transformation, highlighting the core pillars of jointness, self-reliance, and innovation. He noted that leveraging indigenous technologies and continuous reforms is key to becoming more capable and future-ready.

In addition, Gen Dwivedi praised the Army's response to threats, citing Operation Sindoor as a decisive action against enemy designs. The Army's 2024-25 focus on technology absorption continues to underscore its commitment to modernization through digital integration and defense innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

