Modi Strengthens India-Sri Lanka Ties with Landmark Railway Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Sri Lanka's historic city of Anuradhapura, launching two significant India-assisted railway projects and visiting the sacred Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple. The visit emphasized the deep cultural ties between the nations and resulted in agreements spanning defense, energy, and digitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 06-04-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 13:57 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka, where he unveiled two major India-assisted railway projects. The projects, launched alongside Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, underscore India's commitment to strengthening Sri Lanka's rail infrastructure.

During his visit, Modi paid homage at the Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple, a site deeply integral to both spiritual and civilizational bonds between the two countries. Highlighting collaborative efforts, the Maho-Omanthai railway line refurbishment and the advanced signaling system mark pivotal improvements in Sri Lanka's transportation network.

Bolstering bilateral relations, Modi's visit yielded over ten outcomes, including critical agreements on defense, energy, and digital connectivity. The enhanced cooperation is poised to elevate India-Sri Lanka strategic ties, particularly through defense pacts and initiatives to develop Trincomalee as an energy hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

