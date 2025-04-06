Tribunal Seeks Compensation Details for Narela Fire Victims
The National Green Tribunal has ordered the North Delhi district magistrate to provide details of compensation given to victims of a fire at a Narela factory. Four workers died, and several were injured during the incident. The tribunal had initiated proceedings based on media reports.
- Country:
- India
The National Green Tribunal has instructed the North Delhi district magistrate to present details of compensation distributed to families of workers who died or were injured in a Narela factory fire last year.
The tragic incident on June 8, 2024, claimed the lives of four workers and injured several others in a food processing unit within the Narela Industrial Area. The tribunal initiated suo motu action after media coverage highlighted the disaster.
During an April 1 hearing, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and his bench were informed of the compensation plan. However, the district magistrate has yet to provide complete details, prompting a directive for further disclosure. The case is scheduled for another hearing on August 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gun Violence Strikes Las Cruces: Multiple Victims Reported
Tragic Drone Strike in Kyiv: Child Among the Victims
Teachers and Healthcare Workers Unite in Protest Against Holiday Exemption in Gilgit Baltistan
Struggles of India's Unorganised Workers: The Untold Story
Supreme Court Battles Trump Administration's Mass Firing of Federal Workers