Tribunal Seeks Compensation Details for Narela Fire Victims

The National Green Tribunal has instructed the North Delhi district magistrate to present details of compensation distributed to families of workers who died or were injured in a Narela factory fire last year.

The tragic incident on June 8, 2024, claimed the lives of four workers and injured several others in a food processing unit within the Narela Industrial Area. The tribunal initiated suo motu action after media coverage highlighted the disaster.

During an April 1 hearing, NGT Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and his bench were informed of the compensation plan. However, the district magistrate has yet to provide complete details, prompting a directive for further disclosure. The case is scheduled for another hearing on August 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)