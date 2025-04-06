Tribal Chief Opposes Indo-Myanmar Border Fencing

A tribal chief from Nagaland's Mon district has raised objections to the Indian government's plan to fence the Indo-Myanmar border and reduce the Free Movement Regime (FMR). Chief Tonyei Phawang, leader of the Angh tribe, argues that the move would disrupt the interconnected lives of the Konyak Naga communities residing on both sides of the border.

The Konyak Naga, living in Mon district, have historically shared familial and economic ties that transcend national borders. Phawang, a direct descendent of the area's leadership lineage, mentions that 35 villages under his jurisdiction span both countries, with a significant dependency on each other for resources and education.

Phawang emphasizes that the proposed fencing could create severe hardships for Konyak Nagas, restricting movement and access to essential services. He commends local authorities, like the Assam Rifles, for their support and insists that expanding the FMR would better serve the community's needs, urging the Indian government to abandon its fencing initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)