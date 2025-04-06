Left Menu

Controversial Israeli Military Incident: Medics Under Fire

The Israeli military's account of shooting 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza has been refuted by phone video evidence. Initially claiming the medics' vehicles lacked emergency signals, the military now admits its error. The video, showing emergency lights flashing, has spurred calls for an independent investigation.

In a dramatic reversal, the Israeli military has retracted its previous statement regarding the killing of 15 Palestinian medics in Gaza. Video footage has emerged, contradicting the military's assertion that the medics' vehicles lacked emergency signals when troops opened fire.

The footage, obtained by The Associated Press, clearly shows the Red Crescent and Civil Defence teams operating with their emergency lights on, dispelling claims of suspicious behavior. The shooting resulted in a devastating loss of life, with eight Red Crescent personnel, six Civil Defence workers, and a UN staffer killed.

The incident has sparked demands for an independent investigation, with the head of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society expressing distrust in military probes. The Israeli military has stated that the incident is under examination, while they face international scrutiny over targeting emergency responders.

