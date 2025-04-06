Miyanwala Retains Name Amid Controversy

In a significant development, a local BJP leader announced that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured the preservation of the historic name of Miyanwala. This follows Dhami's recent announcements to rename several locations in Uttarakhand's districts, sparking local opposition.

Kuldeep Butola, the local BJP leader, led a delegation to discuss the proposed name change of Miyanwala to Ramjiwala. Butola confirmed that Dhami pledged to maintain the original name, acting on the directives given to a concerned secretary. Locals opposed the initial announcement, emphasizing the social and historical importance of the 'Miyan' title.

Senior journalist Sheeshpal Gusain recounted the historical backdrop, explaining that Maharaja Pradeep Shah of Tehri had granted the 'Miyan' title to individuals from the Guler state in Himachal Pradesh, who were later gifted with land in Dehradun, which became known as Miyanwala. This cultural legacy remains deeply significant to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)