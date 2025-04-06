Left Menu

Miyanwala Retains Name Amid Controversy

A local BJP leader claims Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami assured that Miyanwala will retain its name despite a series of proposed renamings. The decision followed objections by locals who highlighted historical significance, citing the title 'Miyan' was bestowed upon a community by a former ruler.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 06-04-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 20:41 IST
Miyanwala Retains Name Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, a local BJP leader announced that Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured the preservation of the historic name of Miyanwala. This follows Dhami's recent announcements to rename several locations in Uttarakhand's districts, sparking local opposition.

Kuldeep Butola, the local BJP leader, led a delegation to discuss the proposed name change of Miyanwala to Ramjiwala. Butola confirmed that Dhami pledged to maintain the original name, acting on the directives given to a concerned secretary. Locals opposed the initial announcement, emphasizing the social and historical importance of the 'Miyan' title.

Senior journalist Sheeshpal Gusain recounted the historical backdrop, explaining that Maharaja Pradeep Shah of Tehri had granted the 'Miyan' title to individuals from the Guler state in Himachal Pradesh, who were later gifted with land in Dehradun, which became known as Miyanwala. This cultural legacy remains deeply significant to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025