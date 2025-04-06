Hunger Strike in Uttarakhand: A Fight for Water Rights
Residents of Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand have initiated a hunger strike to protest the government's failure to provide promised drinking water under the Har Ghar Jal scheme. Despite spending Rs 33 crore, the water supply remains inadequate, prompting discontent and a prolonged demonstration.
In a dramatic turn of events, hundreds of residents in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar have launched a hunger strike, accusing the government of not fulfilling its promise of providing drinking water under the Centre's Har Ghar Jal scheme.
The protest, taking place at the 'Zero Band' of Bharpur Patti on the Badrinath highway, began Saturday. Despite a significant Rs 33 crore expenditure, the anticipated water supply has yet to reach the area, leaving many villagers frustrated.
The Uttarakhand Gram Pradhan Sangathan claims that 23 villages were supposed to benefit from the scheme. However, protestors allege only a pit has been constructed instead of a water tank, and false assurances have been offered instead of action. The mass movement, involving former leaders and local officials, vows to persist until the promised water is delivered.

