Hunger Strike in Uttarakhand: A Fight for Water Rights

In a dramatic turn of events, hundreds of residents in Uttarakhand's Narendra Nagar have launched a hunger strike, accusing the government of not fulfilling its promise of providing drinking water under the Centre's Har Ghar Jal scheme.

The protest, taking place at the 'Zero Band' of Bharpur Patti on the Badrinath highway, began Saturday. Despite a significant Rs 33 crore expenditure, the anticipated water supply has yet to reach the area, leaving many villagers frustrated.

The Uttarakhand Gram Pradhan Sangathan claims that 23 villages were supposed to benefit from the scheme. However, protestors allege only a pit has been constructed instead of a water tank, and false assurances have been offered instead of action. The mass movement, involving former leaders and local officials, vows to persist until the promised water is delivered.

