Impact of Amended Waqf Legislation on Land Controversies

The amended Waqf legislation is positioned as a decisive measure against the practice colloquially referred to as 'land jihad,' according to BJP's Telangana MLA T Raja Singh. He stated that individuals previously exploiting Waqf notices for land claims will face restrictions under the new legal framework.

This legislation, receiving presidential endorsement, follows complex parliamentary debates, becoming a law aimed at regulating land under Waqf management. Singh emphasized that the amendment would not infringe on legitimate Muslim land rights and condemned AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's opposition to the law.

Despite legal challenges by Owaisi, who claims the law removes protections for religious endowments, Singh reiterated BJP's vision for a unified national identity. The processions during Ram Navami were marked by increased security, ensuring peaceful celebrations monitored by Hyderabad City Police.

