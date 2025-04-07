Brooklyn Tragedy: Girls Attacked in Family Home

A violent incident shook a Brooklyn neighborhood when a man armed with a meat cleaver attacked four young girls on Sunday morning. The girls, all relatives of the suspect aged 16, 13, 11, and 8, sustained serious injuries but are expected to survive, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch confirmed.

The alarm was raised by the 11-year-old victim who called the police at around 10:15 am, reporting the attack by her uncle. Responding officers arrived at the scene, where they heard screams and discovered the suspect with a blood-covered meat cleaver. Despite commands to disarm, the suspect advanced towards police.

The 49-year-old suspect was shot by officers and is currently hospitalized. In addition to the meat cleaver, authorities discovered a bloody knife at the scene. The investigation into the violent attack remains ongoing as police work to uncover the motives behind this disturbing family incident.

