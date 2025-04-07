Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna acknowledged the urgency for an expedited hearing, following requests from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.

Several groups, including Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, have petitioned against the Act, claiming it undermines the Constitution, which ensures equal rights and religious freedom for all citizens.

The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind decried the bill as a move to dismantle Muslim religious freedoms, vowing to challenge the legislation's constitutional validity in both the Supreme Court and respective state high courts.

