Supreme Court to Hear Challenges Against Waqf Amendment Act
The Supreme Court has agreed to review petitions contesting the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal emphasized urgent hearings, among other filings. Opponents argue that the Act compromises religious freedom, prompting challenges from various groups, including Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has agreed to hear petitions challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna acknowledged the urgency for an expedited hearing, following requests from senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind.
Several groups, including Samastha Kerala Jamiathul Ulema, have petitioned against the Act, claiming it undermines the Constitution, which ensures equal rights and religious freedom for all citizens.
The Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind decried the bill as a move to dismantle Muslim religious freedoms, vowing to challenge the legislation's constitutional validity in both the Supreme Court and respective state high courts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kapil Sibal bats for formal structure for INDIA bloc with spokespersons to represent its views.
INDIA must appear to be a ‘bloc and not un-bloc’ itself in public domain: Kapil Sibal to PTI.
Quicker the issue of lack of faith in Election Commission is dealt with, greater chance of saving democracy: Kapil Sibal.
Kapil Sibal Critiques Election Commission, Calls for Urgent Reform
INDIA Bloc Needs Cohesion: Kapil Sibal Advocates for United Opposition