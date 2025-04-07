Left Menu

Chaos in J&K Assembly: Tensions Rise Over Waqf Act Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced repeated disruptions as the speaker rejected a motion to debate the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing its sub judice status. Chaos ensued with members from NC, Congress, and Independents clashing vocally with BJP members over religious concerns, leading to multiple adjournments.

Updated: 07-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:55 IST
Chaos in J&K Assembly: Tensions Rise Over Waqf Act Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly found itself in turmoil on Monday after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing the matter as sub judice.

The decision sparked heated protests from National Conference (NC) members, who joined forces with Congress and Independents to challenge the ruling, leading to two adjournments amid ensuing chaos.

The assembly was eventually suspended for the day as tensions flared further, with BJP leaders staunchly opposing the motion and members clashing over the religious implications of the Waqf law debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

