Chaos in J&K Assembly: Tensions Rise Over Waqf Act Debate

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly found itself in turmoil on Monday after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing the matter as sub judice.

The decision sparked heated protests from National Conference (NC) members, who joined forces with Congress and Independents to challenge the ruling, leading to two adjournments amid ensuing chaos.

The assembly was eventually suspended for the day as tensions flared further, with BJP leaders staunchly opposing the motion and members clashing over the religious implications of the Waqf law debate.

