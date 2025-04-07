Chaos in J&K Assembly: Tensions Rise Over Waqf Act Debate
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly experienced repeated disruptions as the speaker rejected a motion to debate the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing its sub judice status. Chaos ensued with members from NC, Congress, and Independents clashing vocally with BJP members over religious concerns, leading to multiple adjournments.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-04-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 13:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly found itself in turmoil on Monday after Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather dismissed an adjournment motion concerning the Waqf (Amendment) Act, citing the matter as sub judice.
The decision sparked heated protests from National Conference (NC) members, who joined forces with Congress and Independents to challenge the ruling, leading to two adjournments amid ensuing chaos.
The assembly was eventually suspended for the day as tensions flared further, with BJP leaders staunchly opposing the motion and members clashing over the religious implications of the Waqf law debate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Assembly
- Waqf
- Amendment
- NC
- BJP
- disruptions
- speaker
- adjournment
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay
Red Wine's Health Halo Debunked: New Study Challenges Cancer Prevention Claims
Thrills and Upsets at Miami Open as Top Players Advance
Screens and Savings: Edutainment’s Role in Advancing Financial Inclusion in Central Asia
AI Hallucinations: Navigating the Illusions of Artificial Intelligence