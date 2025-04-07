New Waqf Amendment Act Sparks Outrage over Minority Rights in India

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has condemned the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, labeling it a 'dark chapter for minority rights' and an assault on religious freedom in India. The amendments significantly expand government control over Waqf properties, sparking fears of state overreach.

At a press conference, JIH President Syed Sadatullah Husaini argued that the Act violates multiple constitutional safeguards and criticized its partisan support in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He questioned the inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf Boards, asserting that this would not solve existing governance issues.

Husaini also slammed so-called secular parties for supporting the legislation, warning of political repercussions. JIH urged opposition MPs to back protests and legal actions to overturn the Act, while also condemning ongoing Israeli actions in Gaza as violations of international law.

