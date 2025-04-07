Fugitive Gulshan Kumar Arrested in Rohini After Months on the Run
Gulshan Kumar, a 30-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in the Kanjhawala area since November, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Following a tip-off, he was caught near Japani Park in Rohini. Kumar had a criminal history and confessed to involvement in a godown shooting.
Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully captured Gulshan Kumar, a man on the run for an attempted murder case, in the Kanjhawala area. Arrested after key intelligence identified his location, Kumar had been elusive since the incident occurred in November.
On March 3, a tactical raid near Japani Park in Rohini led to Kumar's arrest. He was implicated in a violent shooting on November 1, where three men attacked a godown in Meer Vihar, injuring owner Jitender and his employee, Aditya Raj.
Kumar revealed that an associate fired the critical shot. A former salesman, Kumar turned to crime due to personal issues, accumulating a record of robbery and Arms Act breaches.
