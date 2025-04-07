Left Menu

Fugitive Gulshan Kumar Arrested in Rohini After Months on the Run

Gulshan Kumar, a 30-year-old man wanted for attempted murder in the Kanjhawala area since November, was arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell. Following a tip-off, he was caught near Japani Park in Rohini. Kumar had a criminal history and confessed to involvement in a godown shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 18:23 IST
Fugitive Gulshan Kumar Arrested in Rohini After Months on the Run
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police's Special Cell successfully captured Gulshan Kumar, a man on the run for an attempted murder case, in the Kanjhawala area. Arrested after key intelligence identified his location, Kumar had been elusive since the incident occurred in November.

On March 3, a tactical raid near Japani Park in Rohini led to Kumar's arrest. He was implicated in a violent shooting on November 1, where three men attacked a godown in Meer Vihar, injuring owner Jitender and his employee, Aditya Raj.

Kumar revealed that an associate fired the critical shot. A former salesman, Kumar turned to crime due to personal issues, accumulating a record of robbery and Arms Act breaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025