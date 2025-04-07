Arrests Made After Gujarat Firecracker Factory Tragedy

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Harish Meghwani, a labour contractor from Indore, following a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The tragedy, which occurred over a week ago, led to the deaths of 22 individuals.

Meghwani was apprehended for supplying manpower from Madhya Pradesh to the factory, which was operating unlawfully in an industrial area near Deesa town. The police had earlier detained a father-son duo who owned the warehouse.

The dire incident has prompted the Gujarat state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IAS officer Bhavin Pandya. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was triggered by aluminium powder, with forensic experts also discovering yellow dextrin powder, a pyrotechnic binder, at the site.

