Arrests Made After Gujarat Firecracker Factory Tragedy

Police arrested a labour contractor nearly a week after a deadly blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat killed 22 people. Harish Meghwani, who supplied manpower to the site, was detained in Indore. The explosion involved dangerous materials like aluminium and dextrin powder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palanpur | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested Harish Meghwani, a labour contractor from Indore, following a devastating explosion at an illegal firecracker factory in Gujarat's Banaskantha district. The tragedy, which occurred over a week ago, led to the deaths of 22 individuals.

Meghwani was apprehended for supplying manpower from Madhya Pradesh to the factory, which was operating unlawfully in an industrial area near Deesa town. The police had earlier detained a father-son duo who owned the warehouse.

The dire incident has prompted the Gujarat state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under IAS officer Bhavin Pandya. Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion was triggered by aluminium powder, with forensic experts also discovering yellow dextrin powder, a pyrotechnic binder, at the site.

(With inputs from agencies.)

