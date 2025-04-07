Left Menu

Tragic Crime Shock Durg: Girl's Death Sparks Outrage

In a gruesome incident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, a six-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and murdered by her uncle. The accused was arrested following an investigation. Her body was discovered in a car, igniting public outrage and protests. A case was registered, and tensions rose as locals vandalised the suspect's car.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durg | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:10 IST
In a shocking incident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, a six-year-old girl was brutally sexually assaulted and murdered, allegedly by her uncle. The chilling crime occurred when the child visited her grandmother's house during a festival and was found in a car later that evening.

The accused, a 24-year-old man, was one of the three suspects detained by the authorities. His involvement was confirmed after police investigation, leading to his arrest. This incident caused outrage among the local community.

As the news spread, furious residents vandalized and set fire to the car where the girl's body was discovered. The police managed to bring the situation under control. The victim's relatives also held protests at the police station, demanding justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

