Judicial Ties Strengthened: India and Nepal Supreme Courts Sign MoU

The Supreme Courts of India and Nepal have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to enhance judicial cooperation. The agreement, witnessed by key judiciary figures from both nations, establishes a framework for training, exchanges, and sharing of best practices aimed at bolstering judicial ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 07-04-2025 20:14 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 20:14 IST
The Supreme Courts of India and Nepal took a significant step on Monday to bolster judicial cooperation by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU). This agreement is designed to foster better relations and collaboration between the two nations' judicial systems.

Key personalities including Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna, and Chief Justice of Nepal, Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, along with the Minister of State for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, were present at the signing. According to sources from the Indian Embassy, this MoU establishes a robust framework for further collaboration.

The MoU aims to enhance mutual understanding and capability building within the judiciary through training programs, regular exchanges, and sharing of best practices. It also seeks to encourage interaction amongst judges and officials from both countries, laying the groundwork for improved judicial systems.

