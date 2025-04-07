Global Markets React to Trump's Tariff Turmoil

In the wake of U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs, investors flocked to safe havens such as the dollar, yen, and Swiss franc. Wall Street stocks dropped following a global market plunge, as the specter of a worldwide recession loomed large, prompting speculation of U.S. interest rate cuts as early as May.

Currency movements were notable, with the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars slipping against the dollar, which trimmed its losses against safer currencies like the yen and Swiss franc. Marc Chandler of Bannockburn Global Forex highlighted the volatility and the outperformance of traditional safe-haven currencies in these uncertain times.

Amid these fluctuations, the European Union is poised to retaliate against Trump's tariffs with their own measures. The situation has stirred discussions on U.S.-EU trade relations, and traders are betting on the Federal Reserve to enact rate cuts to stabilize the world's largest economy.

