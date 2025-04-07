Home Minister Honors Fallen Hero with Heartfelt Visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Humayun Muzammil Bhat in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhat, a deputy superintendent of police, died confronting terrorists in 2023. Shah met with Bhat's family and reviewed regional security and development during his trip.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Humayun Muzammil Bhat, a fallen deputy superintendent of police, in Jammu and Kashmir.
Shah's visit included a courtesy meeting with Bhat's wife Fathima and their son at Raj Bhawan, where Bhat was posthumously honored.
Amid heightened security, Shah also met the officer's parents alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Shah's visit will include security and development project reviews across Kashmir.
