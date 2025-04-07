Home Minister Honors Fallen Hero with Heartfelt Visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday met with the family of Kirti Chakra awardee Humayun Muzammil Bhat, a fallen deputy superintendent of police, in Jammu and Kashmir.

Shah's visit included a courtesy meeting with Bhat's wife Fathima and their son at Raj Bhawan, where Bhat was posthumously honored.

Amid heightened security, Shah also met the officer's parents alongside Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. Shah's visit will include security and development project reviews across Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)