Praveen Kumar Sinha Takes Helm of Punjab Intelligence Police

Praveen Kumar Sinha, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1994 batch, has been appointed as the head of the Punjab Police's intelligence department, succeeding R K Jaiswal. Sinha will continue to hold his current position as ADGP-NRI, while Jaiswal's new posting will be announced later.

Updated: 07-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab government has appointed Praveen Kumar Sinha as the new chief of the state's police intelligence department, signaling a strategic shift in the department's leadership.

Sinha, a distinguished 1994-batch IPS officer, will succeed Additional Director General of Police R K Jaiswal, whose next assignment will be unveiled soon, according to an official order.

Aside from his new responsibilities, Sinha will also retain his current role as Additional Director General of Police - Non-Resident Indian (ADGP-NRI).

(With inputs from agencies.)

