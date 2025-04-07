Praveen Kumar Sinha Takes Helm of Punjab Intelligence Police
Praveen Kumar Sinha, a seasoned IPS officer from the 1994 batch, has been appointed as the head of the Punjab Police's intelligence department, succeeding R K Jaiswal. Sinha will continue to hold his current position as ADGP-NRI, while Jaiswal's new posting will be announced later.
The Punjab government has appointed Praveen Kumar Sinha as the new chief of the state's police intelligence department, signaling a strategic shift in the department's leadership.
Sinha, a distinguished 1994-batch IPS officer, will succeed Additional Director General of Police R K Jaiswal, whose next assignment will be unveiled soon, according to an official order.
Aside from his new responsibilities, Sinha will also retain his current role as Additional Director General of Police - Non-Resident Indian (ADGP-NRI).
