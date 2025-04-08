Supreme Court Greenlights Trump's Wartime Deportation Tactic

In a contentious decision, the U.S. Supreme Court has allowed former President Donald Trump to leverage a centuries-old wartime statute, the Alien Enemies Act, to expedite the deportation of alleged Venezuelan gang members.

Despite the court's decision, significant limits were imposed. Deportees must be notified in a way that enables them to seek legal recourse before removal. Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett joined the court's three liberal justices in dissenting, as the court largely aligned with the administration's approach.

The ruling comes amid legal pushback from groups like the American Civil Liberties Union, which argue that the Alien Enemies Act is being misapplied since the U.S. is not at war. Among those deported were individuals who denied gang affiliations, sparking debates over the fairness and appropriateness of the policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)