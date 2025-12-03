US sanctions key affiliates of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for money laundering
The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on key affiliates of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua for money laundering.
"The Tren de Aragua network's narcotrafficking and human smuggling operations have long posed a grave threat to our nation," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.
