Left Menu

US sanctions key affiliates of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for money laundering

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 03-12-2025 21:19 IST
US sanctions key affiliates of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua for money laundering
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on key affiliates of the Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua for money laundering.

"The Tren de Aragua network's narcotrafficking and human smuggling operations have long posed a grave threat to our nation," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, AP sources say

Pentagon watchdog finds Hegseth's use of Signal posed risk to US personnel, ...

 United States
2
Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

Bessent says White House may 'veto' Federal Reserve presidents

 United States
3
Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

Soccer-Celtic appoint Frenchman Nancy as manager

 Global
4
Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Gleizes

Algerian court upholds 7-year sentence for French journalist Christophe Glei...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farming’s biggest revolution yet: AI learns to forecast crop yields with near-precision

Financial inclusion key to boosting agribusiness performance and food stability

AI-driven "digital afterlives" risk deception, privacy violations and exploitation

AI reliability debate shifts as models commit irregularities, not hallucinations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025