China's Fierce Response to US Tariff Threats
China has vowed to counteract recent US tariff threats with decisive measures. A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry emphasized their commitment to protecting economic development rights, stating that if the US persists in trade conflict, China is prepared to endure the battle.
- Country:
- China
In the face of new tariff threats from the United States, China has firmly declared that it will respond with necessary countermeasures. The Foreign Ministry announced this stance on Tuesday, underscoring China's determination to safeguard its development rights.
Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, during a routine briefing, articulated China's unwavering resolve. 'If the U.S. insists on waging a trade and tariff war, China will fight till the end,' Lin stated, highlighting the country's readiness to defend its economic interests.
This development comes amid escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses, with China prepared to implement 'resolute and forceful measures' to protect its legitimate rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges
People in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to march ahead on path of development, says President Murmu in state assembly.
India's Forest Lands: A Decade of Development and Diversion
President Murmu's Vision for Nayagarh: Development, Tourism, and Tribal Empowerment