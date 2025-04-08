China's Fierce Response to US Tariff Threats

In the face of new tariff threats from the United States, China has firmly declared that it will respond with necessary countermeasures. The Foreign Ministry announced this stance on Tuesday, underscoring China's determination to safeguard its development rights.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, during a routine briefing, articulated China's unwavering resolve. 'If the U.S. insists on waging a trade and tariff war, China will fight till the end,' Lin stated, highlighting the country's readiness to defend its economic interests.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses, with China prepared to implement 'resolute and forceful measures' to protect its legitimate rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)