Left Menu

China's Fierce Response to US Tariff Threats

China has vowed to counteract recent US tariff threats with decisive measures. A spokesperson from China's Foreign Ministry emphasized their commitment to protecting economic development rights, stating that if the US persists in trade conflict, China is prepared to endure the battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:47 IST
China's Fierce Response to US Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In the face of new tariff threats from the United States, China has firmly declared that it will respond with necessary countermeasures. The Foreign Ministry announced this stance on Tuesday, underscoring China's determination to safeguard its development rights.

Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian, during a routine briefing, articulated China's unwavering resolve. 'If the U.S. insists on waging a trade and tariff war, China will fight till the end,' Lin stated, highlighting the country's readiness to defend its economic interests.

This development comes amid escalating tensions between the two economic powerhouses, with China prepared to implement 'resolute and forceful measures' to protect its legitimate rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025