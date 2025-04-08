Contempt Proceedings Sparked by 'Scandalous' Remarks in Disha Salian Case
The Bombay High Court has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for defamatory remarks against a judge during a press conference about the Disha Salian death case. The court ordered the removal of related media content from platforms and set further hearings for April 29.
- Country:
- India
The Bombay High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha following his scandalous and defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a press briefing related to the Disha Salian death case. Ojha, representing Satish Salian, has called for further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.
In a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, the court condemned Ojha's statements as prima facie criminal contempt, instructing the registry to issue a notice to him. The hearing is scheduled for April 29. The court also demanded the immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi news channel, barring future uploads.
Disha Salian, once manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in June 2020. A fresh probe is being sought with allegations of rape and murder, implicating political cover-ups. The case is now awaiting assignment to a bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal for further proceedings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Comedic Controversy: Kunal Kamra's Remarks Ignite Political Storm
Comedian Kamra's Remarks Ignite Political Showdown in Maharashtra
BJP MLA Slams Comedian Kunal Kamra for Remarks on Maharashtra Deputy CM
Debate Sparks Over Comedian's Remarks on Maharashtra's Deputy CM
Controversy Erupts as Cash Probe Targets Delhi High Court Judge