Contempt Proceedings Sparked by 'Scandalous' Remarks in Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha following his scandalous and defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a press briefing related to the Disha Salian death case. Ojha, representing Satish Salian, has called for further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.

In a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, the court condemned Ojha's statements as prima facie criminal contempt, instructing the registry to issue a notice to him. The hearing is scheduled for April 29. The court also demanded the immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi news channel, barring future uploads.

Disha Salian, once manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in June 2020. A fresh probe is being sought with allegations of rape and murder, implicating political cover-ups. The case is now awaiting assignment to a bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)