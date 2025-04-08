Left Menu

Contempt Proceedings Sparked by 'Scandalous' Remarks in Disha Salian Case

The Bombay High Court has launched suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha for defamatory remarks against a judge during a press conference about the Disha Salian death case. The court ordered the removal of related media content from platforms and set further hearings for April 29.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:26 IST
Contempt Proceedings Sparked by 'Scandalous' Remarks in Disha Salian Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court has initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against lawyer Nilesh Ojha following his scandalous and defamatory remarks against a sitting judge during a press briefing related to the Disha Salian death case. Ojha, representing Satish Salian, has called for further investigations into the circumstances surrounding his daughter's death.

In a bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe, the court condemned Ojha's statements as prima facie criminal contempt, instructing the registry to issue a notice to him. The hearing is scheduled for April 29. The court also demanded the immediate removal of the press conference video from YouTube and a Marathi news channel, barring future uploads.

Disha Salian, once manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, was found dead in June 2020. A fresh probe is being sought with allegations of rape and murder, implicating political cover-ups. The case is now awaiting assignment to a bench led by Justice Sarang Kotwal for further proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025