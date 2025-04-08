Left Menu

Delhi Police Busts IPL Cricket Betting Syndicate

Delhi Police dismantled a cricket betting syndicate active during the IPL 2025 season, arresting six men from Paharganj. The suspects were caught betting on a Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match. Seized items include mobile phones and laptops. The mastermind is identified as Vijay.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2025 15:47 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 15:47 IST
Delhi Police Busts IPL Cricket Betting Syndicate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have successfully busted a syndicate involved in cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of six individuals from the Paharganj area, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement raided a location on Laxmi Narayan Street, where the individuals were allegedly placing bets on a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, utilizing laptops and mobile phones for the illegal activity. The operation took place on April 6.

Authorities have seized five mobile phones, a tablet, a laptop, and several notebooks used for recording the bets. Among those arrested are mastermind Vijay, property owner Mohit, and accomplices aged 26 to 35. Police disclosed that Mohit received a 20% share of the profits, with further investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025