Delhi Police Busts IPL Cricket Betting Syndicate
Delhi Police dismantled a cricket betting syndicate active during the IPL 2025 season, arresting six men from Paharganj. The suspects were caught betting on a Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans match. Seized items include mobile phones and laptops. The mastermind is identified as Vijay.
Delhi Police have successfully busted a syndicate involved in cricket betting during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The crackdown has resulted in the arrest of six individuals from the Paharganj area, authorities confirmed on Tuesday.
Acting on a tip-off, law enforcement raided a location on Laxmi Narayan Street, where the individuals were allegedly placing bets on a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans, utilizing laptops and mobile phones for the illegal activity. The operation took place on April 6.
Authorities have seized five mobile phones, a tablet, a laptop, and several notebooks used for recording the bets. Among those arrested are mastermind Vijay, property owner Mohit, and accomplices aged 26 to 35. Police disclosed that Mohit received a 20% share of the profits, with further investigations ongoing.
