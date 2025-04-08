Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Live-In Relationship Ends in Murder

In a chilling case of betrayal, a Nepalese man and two accomplices are accused of killing the man's live-in partner and abandoning her body in a river in Maharashtra, India. Police arrested 24-year-old Rajukumar Varahi, who allegedly orchestrated the murder with the help of two others.

The victim, Kajol Gupta, was in a live-in relationship with Varahi for over two years. Deadly plans unfolded as Varahi reportedly felt pressured by Gupta to marry, leading him to plot her murder during a temple visit.

Authorities uncovered critical evidence after locating Gupta's body in a gunny bag marked 'SM28.' Investigations pointed to Shimla and Vapi as key locations in the case's unraveling, ultimately leading to the trio's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)