Tragic Tale of Betrayal: Live-In Relationship Ends in Murder

A 24-year-old Nepalese man, along with two others, was arrested for allegedly murdering his live-in partner and disposing of her body in a river in Maharashtra, India. The victim, Kajol Gupta, and her accused partner, Rajukumar Varahi, were in a relationship for over two years before tragedy struck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 08-04-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 18:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a chilling case of betrayal, a Nepalese man and two accomplices are accused of killing the man's live-in partner and abandoning her body in a river in Maharashtra, India. Police arrested 24-year-old Rajukumar Varahi, who allegedly orchestrated the murder with the help of two others.

The victim, Kajol Gupta, was in a live-in relationship with Varahi for over two years. Deadly plans unfolded as Varahi reportedly felt pressured by Gupta to marry, leading him to plot her murder during a temple visit.

Authorities uncovered critical evidence after locating Gupta's body in a gunny bag marked 'SM28.' Investigations pointed to Shimla and Vapi as key locations in the case's unraveling, ultimately leading to the trio's arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

