Supreme Court Calls for Swift Action on Tree Census in Taj Trapezium Zone
The Supreme Court has instructed the Forest Research Institute (FRI) Dehradun to revise its budget for conducting a tree census in the Taj Trapezium Zone. The court emphasized the need for a timely and effective tree survey to enforce environmental protections in the area surrounding the Taj Mahal.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has mandated the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun to reassess its proposed budget for a tree census in the Taj Trapezium Zone, following concerns about lengthy timelines and overlapping work.
The apex court, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, flagged the need for streamlined efforts, urging the FRI to utilize available infrastructure from its survey in Delhi for the TTZ area. The institute must submit a revised budget and timeline within four weeks.
Previously, the court sanctioned the FRI to enhance green cover, emphasizing that factual data on tree populations is essential for enforcing the UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976. This decision underscores the court's commitment to preserve heritage sites, like the Taj Mahal, from ecological degradation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tripura's Green Cover Crisis: Challenges and Initiatives
Supreme Court Calls for Revised Green Cover Plan Budget
Taj Mahal Tops Revenue Charts Among ASI-Protected Monuments
Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font's Enchanting Visit to the Taj Mahal
Taj Mahal Tops ASI Earnings: An Architectural Marvel's Lucrative Legacy