Supreme Court Calls for Swift Action on Tree Census in Taj Trapezium Zone

In a decisive move, the Supreme Court has mandated the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun to reassess its proposed budget for a tree census in the Taj Trapezium Zone, following concerns about lengthy timelines and overlapping work.

The apex court, led by Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan, flagged the need for streamlined efforts, urging the FRI to utilize available infrastructure from its survey in Delhi for the TTZ area. The institute must submit a revised budget and timeline within four weeks.

Previously, the court sanctioned the FRI to enhance green cover, emphasizing that factual data on tree populations is essential for enforcing the UP Protection of Trees Act, 1976. This decision underscores the court's commitment to preserve heritage sites, like the Taj Mahal, from ecological degradation.

(With inputs from agencies.)