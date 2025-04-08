German Economic Forecast Revised Amid Tariff Concerns
German economic institutes have revised their 2023 growth forecast to 0.1%, down from 0.8% predicted earlier. The 2026 forecast anticipates growth just above 1.0%. The revisions account for U.S. tariffs on EU products, but not the recent 20% increase on other goods.
For the year 2026, the institutes predict economic growth just above 1.0%, the sources added, without specifying exact numbers. The prior forecast for 2024 has also been revised to 0.8%.
These adjustments include projections for U.S. tariffs at 25% on EU aluminium, steel, and automobiles, although they do not account for recent tariff hikes of 20% on other goods, announced last Wednesday.
