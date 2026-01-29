Left Menu

Tesla's Billion-Dollar Shift: Beyond Cars to Robots and AI

Tesla is set to more than double its capital spending to over $20 billion in 2023, focusing on autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots. Shifting from traditional EVs, the investment will enhance AI and production lines for robotaxis, a new semi-truck, and Optimus robots, signaling a major business model transition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:08 IST
Tesla's Billion-Dollar Shift: Beyond Cars to Robots and AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is shifting gears by increasing its capital spending to more than $20 billion this year, a record high investment with little allocated to its conventional electric vehicle business.

Instead, the company is focusing on emerging business lines such as autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots, a move showcased during a recent earnings call where CEO Elon Musk affirmed the discontinuation of production for the Model X SUV and Model S sedans.

A major portion of these investments will be directed toward developing production lines for the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle, Optimus robots, and facilities for battery and lithium production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026