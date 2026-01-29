Tesla's Billion-Dollar Shift: Beyond Cars to Robots and AI

Tesla is shifting gears by increasing its capital spending to more than $20 billion this year, a record high investment with little allocated to its conventional electric vehicle business.

Instead, the company is focusing on emerging business lines such as autonomous vehicles and humanoid robots, a move showcased during a recent earnings call where CEO Elon Musk affirmed the discontinuation of production for the Model X SUV and Model S sedans.

A major portion of these investments will be directed toward developing production lines for the Cybercab, a fully autonomous vehicle, Optimus robots, and facilities for battery and lithium production.

