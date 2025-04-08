Pandemonium in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Over Waqf Act Discussion
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly witnessed uproar as NC and other members demanded a discussion on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Protests erupted after the Speaker dismissed their call, leading to the session's adjournment. Accusations flew between party members, highlighting the ongoing discord over religious issues in the region.
The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly descended into chaos as National Conference members and others demanded a debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Act. Despite their urgent calls, the Speaker dismissed the request, leading to a second day of dramatic disruptions and adjournments.
Stirring the ruckus were NC leaders Salman Sagar, Tanvir Sadiq, and People's Conference member Sajad Gani Lone, as they championed for the Budget Session to be postponed. The Speaker, Abdul Rahim Rather, urged continuation of the Question Hour, but was continually met with assertive demands for addressing what has been deemed a 'black law'.
The ongoing divide became glaring as PDP's Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra attempted to intercede, leading to a verbal clash accusing him of ulterior motives. As tensions flared, numerous members called for the removal of the Speaker, questioning the governance decisions concerning religious matters in the Muslim-majority state.
