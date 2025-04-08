Daring ATM Heist: Constable Robbed and Driven on Bonnet

In a bold daylight robbery, a police constable was victimized by a group of miscreants inside an ATM on Tuesday afternoon. The brazen criminals didn't stop at theft; they placed the constable in peril by driving recklessly with him clinging to the car's bonnet, said officials.

The shocking incident occurred when constable Narendra Palia, assigned to the city superintendent of police, was leaving an ATM booth. He was assaulted by the group and relieved of his debit card and Rs 10,000. Despite his attempt to stop them, the thieves sped off with him precariously aboard their vehicle.

After a kilometer-long heart-stopping ride, Palia disembarked from the car. Subsequently, police succeeded in tracking the vehicle down using its registration number. Two men have been apprehended, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to CSP Manish Yadav.

(With inputs from agencies.)