Court Halts NHRC Proceedings Against KIIT Over Student's Death

The Orissa High Court has issued a stay on the National Human Rights Commission's (NHRC) proceedings against the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) regarding a Nepalese student's death. The decision halts any further action against the university until the court reconvenes at the end of April.

A petition filed by KIIT was heard by Justice Sanjeeb Kumar Panigrahi, who emphasized the need for all involved parties, including the NHRC, to submit their responses within three weeks. This development arises amid claims that KIIT was not given due notice before the NHRC took action.

The controversy dates back to February 16, when the body of a 20-year-old Nepalese student was discovered on campus, sparking protests and raising allegations of negligence by KIIT. The incident elicited widespread reactions, including intervention from Nepal's prime minister. The court's order recognizes flaws in NHRC's procedural approach.

