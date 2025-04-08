Drunk Driver Injures Six, Including UPSC Aspirants, in Delhi

A shocking incident unfolded in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar as a drunk driver hit six individuals with his car on Tuesday evening.

The accused, Prem Kumar, was found to be driving under the influence after a breathalyzer test confirmed high alcohol levels. He faces pending legal action.

The victims include five UPSC aspirants, all of whom were taken to the hospital. While their conditions are stable, one may need further treatment, according to authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)