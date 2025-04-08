Drunk Driver Injures Six, Including UPSC Aspirants, in Delhi
A drunk driver hit six people, including five UPSC aspirants, with his car in Old Rajender Nagar, central Delhi. The driver, Prem Kumar, tested positive for alcohol. All victims are in stable condition, with one possibly needing additional medical care. Legal action is pending against Kumar.
A shocking incident unfolded in central Delhi's Old Rajender Nagar as a drunk driver hit six individuals with his car on Tuesday evening.
The accused, Prem Kumar, was found to be driving under the influence after a breathalyzer test confirmed high alcohol levels. He faces pending legal action.
The victims include five UPSC aspirants, all of whom were taken to the hospital. While their conditions are stable, one may need further treatment, according to authorities.
