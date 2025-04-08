New Waqf Law Aims to Transform Property Use for Public Welfare

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the significance of the new Waqf law, describing it as a vital step to prevent property misuse and ensuring they are dedicated to public development.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now an Act, was swiftly passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and received presidential assent shortly thereafter. Provisions in the Act aim to refine the management of Waqf properties, protecting heritage and supporting social welfare.

Scindia highlighted the law's role in ending monopolies and ensuring property benefits are fully realized by the Muslim community and society at large. In other remarks, he mentioned ongoing infrastructure developments, including a highway project set to enhance Gwalior's development prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)