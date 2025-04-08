Left Menu

New Waqf Law Aims to Transform Property Use for Public Welfare

The new Waqf law, supported by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, prevents property misuse, ensuring lands serve public development. Passed by both Indian Houses, the law enhances Waqf properties governance, protecting heritage sites and promoting communal welfare. Scindia praised the law's potential to eliminate vested interests in property management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gwalior | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 23:09 IST
New Waqf Law Aims to Transform Property Use for Public Welfare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the significance of the new Waqf law, describing it as a vital step to prevent property misuse and ensuring they are dedicated to public development.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now an Act, was swiftly passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and received presidential assent shortly thereafter. Provisions in the Act aim to refine the management of Waqf properties, protecting heritage and supporting social welfare.

Scindia highlighted the law's role in ending monopolies and ensuring property benefits are fully realized by the Muslim community and society at large. In other remarks, he mentioned ongoing infrastructure developments, including a highway project set to enhance Gwalior's development prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025