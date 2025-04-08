New Waqf Law Aims to Transform Property Use for Public Welfare
The new Waqf law, supported by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, prevents property misuse, ensuring lands serve public development. Passed by both Indian Houses, the law enhances Waqf properties governance, protecting heritage sites and promoting communal welfare. Scindia praised the law's potential to eliminate vested interests in property management.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the significance of the new Waqf law, describing it as a vital step to prevent property misuse and ensuring they are dedicated to public development.
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, now an Act, was swiftly passed by both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, and received presidential assent shortly thereafter. Provisions in the Act aim to refine the management of Waqf properties, protecting heritage and supporting social welfare.
Scindia highlighted the law's role in ending monopolies and ensuring property benefits are fully realized by the Muslim community and society at large. In other remarks, he mentioned ongoing infrastructure developments, including a highway project set to enhance Gwalior's development prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP Pushes for 'One Nation, One Election' to Boost Economy and Development
Rebuilding Hope: Transformative Development in Nowshera Amidst Challenges
UP Celebrates Eight Years of Governance Under CM Yogi Adityanath
BJP Celebrates Eight Years of Governance in Uttar Pradesh Amid Optimistic Election Outlook
People in Naxal-affected areas of Chhattisgarh want to march ahead on path of development, says President Murmu in state assembly.