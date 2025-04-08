Left Menu

Fugitive Fraudster Escapes from Ashram Hideout

A wanted criminal, identified as Vibhor Vatra, evaded capture from an ashram in Gajraula. The Haryana Police had been pursuing Vatra, who had been in hiding since 2014 after committing fraud. Despite a collaborative police raid, Vibhor escaped again, continuing his fugitive status.

Pilibhit | Updated: 08-04-2025 23:41 IST
A notorious fugitive, Vibhor Vatra, managed to evade capture yet again, slipping away from an ashram in Gajraula before police could apprehend him, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

Deepak Chaturvedi, the Circle Officer of the city area, disclosed that law enforcement received intelligence about Vatra, implicated in a fraud case in 2014, running the ashram under a false identity.

Despite the Haryana Police offering a reward of Rs 50,000 and declaring him a proclaimed offender in 2016, Vibhor has eluded capture by disguising himself as a monk in Pilibhit, maintaining ties with political figures across Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

