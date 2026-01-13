Left Menu

Haryana Police Clamps Down on Gang Music: A Digital Purge

The Haryana Police has removed 67 songs promoting gang culture from digital platforms. This action is part of a larger campaign against content that glorifies violence and weapons. The initiative aims to prevent youth from being influenced by criminal lifestyles and enhance internal security within the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 14:58 IST
Haryana Police Clamps Down on Gang Music: A Digital Purge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move against the glamorization of gang culture, the Haryana Police has removed 67 songs from digital platforms that promote violence and weaponry. This measure marks a significant step in a broader campaign aimed at curbing the influence of music that glorifies crime.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stressed the urgency of the action, pointing out the impact of such content on the youth. The police noted that these songs often project criminals as role models, enticing young individuals into a life of crime under the false pretense of a glamorous lifestyle.

The Special Task Force and Cyber Unit are actively scanning social media for similar content. This initiative not only targets digital glorification but also aims to dismantle local terror-gangster networks. The campaign underscores a zero-tolerance policy for platforms promoting crime culture, as the police continue an unwavering approach towards enhancing societal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

Unrest in Iran: Global Internet Restricted Amid Protests

 Nepal
2
BCB Stands Firm Amid ICC's 'Request' on T20 World Cup Shift

BCB Stands Firm Amid ICC's 'Request' on T20 World Cup Shift

 Bangladesh
3
Drone Strikes Disrupt Caspian Pipeline Operations

Drone Strikes Disrupt Caspian Pipeline Operations

 Russia
4
High Court Weighs Abu Salem's Parole Plea Amid Controversy

High Court Weighs Abu Salem's Parole Plea Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026