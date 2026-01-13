Haryana Police Clamps Down on Gang Music: A Digital Purge

In a decisive move against the glamorization of gang culture, the Haryana Police has removed 67 songs from digital platforms that promote violence and weaponry. This measure marks a significant step in a broader campaign aimed at curbing the influence of music that glorifies crime.

Haryana Director General of Police Ajay Singhal stressed the urgency of the action, pointing out the impact of such content on the youth. The police noted that these songs often project criminals as role models, enticing young individuals into a life of crime under the false pretense of a glamorous lifestyle.

The Special Task Force and Cyber Unit are actively scanning social media for similar content. This initiative not only targets digital glorification but also aims to dismantle local terror-gangster networks. The campaign underscores a zero-tolerance policy for platforms promoting crime culture, as the police continue an unwavering approach towards enhancing societal security.

(With inputs from agencies.)