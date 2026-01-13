Haryana Police Cracks Down on Violent Music Culture

The Haryana Police has removed 67 songs glorifying gang lifestyle, weapons, and violence from digital platforms, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Ajay Singhal, Haryana Director General of Police, announced that this measure is part of a larger campaign intended to mitigate the negative influence of such content on youth.

Since February 2025, a focused effort has been ongoing to address songs promoting gun culture. In March 2025, the cybercrime unit took down over 10 songs, including some by the well-known Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, highlighting a broader strategy to reshape the digital space and its societal impact.

