Haryana Police Cracks Down on Violent Music Culture

Haryana Police has removed 67 songs from digital platforms, citing promotion of gang culture and violence. The initiative, led by the Special Task Force and the cybercrime unit, targets content that influences youth towards crime. More actions are planned to curb such media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-01-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 16:08 IST
The Haryana Police has removed 67 songs glorifying gang lifestyle, weapons, and violence from digital platforms, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Ajay Singhal, Haryana Director General of Police, announced that this measure is part of a larger campaign intended to mitigate the negative influence of such content on youth.

Since February 2025, a focused effort has been ongoing to address songs promoting gun culture. In March 2025, the cybercrime unit took down over 10 songs, including some by the well-known Haryanvi singer Masoom Sharma, highlighting a broader strategy to reshape the digital space and its societal impact.

