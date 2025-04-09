Left Menu

U.S. Seeks Clarity on Teen's Death in West Bank

The U.S. State Department is investigating the killing of Palestinian American teenager Omar Mohammad Rabea by Israeli forces in the West Bank. A spokesperson confirmed active engagement with the circumstances surrounding his death and the shooting of two other teenagers in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 09-04-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 00:32 IST
The U.S. State Department has confirmed its awareness of the death of a Palestinian American teenager, Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, caused by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The department is actively seeking comprehensive details regarding the event.

A spokesperson relayed this information to reporters, responding to inquiries about Rabea's death and the shooting of two other Palestinian teenagers.

The case has drawn attention as the department continues efforts to gather facts and understand the complete scenario surrounding the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

