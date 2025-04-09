U.S. Seeks Clarity on Teen's Death in West Bank

The U.S. State Department has confirmed its awareness of the death of a Palestinian American teenager, Omar Mohammad Rabea, 14, caused by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. The department is actively seeking comprehensive details regarding the event.

A spokesperson relayed this information to reporters, responding to inquiries about Rabea's death and the shooting of two other Palestinian teenagers.

The case has drawn attention as the department continues efforts to gather facts and understand the complete scenario surrounding the incident.

