Judge Orders Lift on Trump's Press Restrictions: A Win for AP

A U.S. judge has mandated that President Trump's White House must lift restrictions on the Associated Press, citing First Amendment rights. The legal move ensures the AP's access to key presidential events as their lawsuit against the administration progresses.

District Judge Trevor McFadden's ruling emphasized that open access to the Oval Office and other critical areas cannot be selective based on journalists' viewpoints. This decision, effective Sunday, allows the Trump administration time to appeal.

The AP, having sued Trump's aides citing free speech infringement, believes the restrictions were meant to coerce coverage. Despite the White House's claims of discretionary access, press freedom groups and media outlets back the AP in the ongoing battle for journalistic rights.

