Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives in Pune

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Warje area when a gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a father and son. The incident took place just past midnight on Wednesday, as reported by fire officials.

The explosion caused a blaze that engulfed the house, with firefighters struggling to save the occupants. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both Mohan Chavan and his son Atish were declared dead due to their severe injuries.

The heart-wrenching loss was compounded by the absence of Chavan's other son, who was safely at work during the catastrophe. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the cylinder explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)