Left Menu

Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives in Pune

A gas cylinder explosion caused a fire, killing a man and his son in Pune's Warje area. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, and both victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Mohan Chavan and his son Atish were identified as the deceased. Another son survived as he was away.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 09-04-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 11:09 IST
Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives in Pune
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Warje area when a gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a father and son. The incident took place just past midnight on Wednesday, as reported by fire officials.

The explosion caused a blaze that engulfed the house, with firefighters struggling to save the occupants. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both Mohan Chavan and his son Atish were declared dead due to their severe injuries.

The heart-wrenching loss was compounded by the absence of Chavan's other son, who was safely at work during the catastrophe. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the cylinder explosion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025