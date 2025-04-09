Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Two Lives in Pune
A gas cylinder explosion caused a fire, killing a man and his son in Pune's Warje area. The incident occurred shortly after midnight, and both victims succumbed to their injuries in the hospital. Mohan Chavan and his son Atish were identified as the deceased. Another son survived as he was away.
A tragic incident unfolded in Pune's Warje area when a gas cylinder exploded, leading to a fatal fire that claimed the lives of a father and son. The incident took place just past midnight on Wednesday, as reported by fire officials.
The explosion caused a blaze that engulfed the house, with firefighters struggling to save the occupants. Despite being rushed to the hospital, both Mohan Chavan and his son Atish were declared dead due to their severe injuries.
The heart-wrenching loss was compounded by the absence of Chavan's other son, who was safely at work during the catastrophe. Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the cylinder explosion.
