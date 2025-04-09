Dollar Dilemma: Tariffs Trigger Global Market Turmoil

The U.S. dollar experienced a sharp decline against safe-haven currencies and the euro as investors grew concerned about the economic ramifications of new U.S. tariffs. These measures, unsettling global equity markets, led to significant selloffs in major stock indexes.

Foreign funds appeared to pull back from U.S. assets following the announcement of 104% duties on Chinese imports. Despite market turmoil, President Donald Trump remained firm, proceeding with the tariffs as planned. In response, China released a White Paper signaling countermeasures against the U.S. actions.

The euro surged with news of political stability in Germany, while the greenback struggled. Analysts highlighted potential stagflation fears, suggesting a stronger position in yen as a hedge against market volatility prompted by tit-for-tat tariff increases.

(With inputs from agencies.)