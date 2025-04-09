Tragic Airstrike in Gaza.

An Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of at least 18 Palestinians in a residential building in Shejaia, Gaza City, according to local health authorities.

The attack, which left dozens more wounded, struck a multi-story building in the city's eastern suburb. So far, the Israeli army has not made any official statements regarding the incident.

Last week, military forces issued evacuation orders to the residents of Shejaia, indicating plans to operate against militants in the area, raising tensions in the conflict-stricken region.

(With inputs from agencies.)