Germany's Coalition Government: Power Divided Among CDU, CSU, and SPD
Germany's forthcoming coalition government will see conservative ministers leading the economy and foreign ministries, while the Social Democrats (SPD) will oversee finance and defense portfolios. The CDU/CSU and SPD alliance under Friedrich Merz also plans a new digital ministry led by the CDU.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany's incoming coalition government will feature a blend of leadership as conservative ministers take charge of the economy and foreign ministries. Simultaneously, Social Democrat (SPD) partners will handle the finance and defense portfolios, sources disclosed on Wednesday.
The CDU/CSU alliance, headed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, is poised to collaborate with the SPD, with the blueprint of their joint policy agenda anticipated later today.
Notably, the coalition plans to introduce a digital ministry, an initiative to be spearheaded by the CDU.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement