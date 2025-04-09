Left Menu

Germany's Coalition Government: Power Divided Among CDU, CSU, and SPD

Germany's forthcoming coalition government will see conservative ministers leading the economy and foreign ministries, while the Social Democrats (SPD) will oversee finance and defense portfolios. The CDU/CSU and SPD alliance under Friedrich Merz also plans a new digital ministry led by the CDU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:04 IST
Germany's Coalition Government: Power Divided Among CDU, CSU, and SPD
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's incoming coalition government will feature a blend of leadership as conservative ministers take charge of the economy and foreign ministries. Simultaneously, Social Democrat (SPD) partners will handle the finance and defense portfolios, sources disclosed on Wednesday.

The CDU/CSU alliance, headed by chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz, is poised to collaborate with the SPD, with the blueprint of their joint policy agenda anticipated later today.

Notably, the coalition plans to introduce a digital ministry, an initiative to be spearheaded by the CDU.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025