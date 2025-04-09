Left Menu

India Awaits Extradition of 26/11 Suspect Tahawwur Rana

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval, amid reports of Tahawwur Hussain Rana's imminent extradition from the US. Rana, linked to the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, has exhausted legal options in the US. A multi-agency team is prepared for his return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 18:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah engaged in a crucial meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday, according to sources.

This gathering coincided with emerging reports of the imminent extradition of Tahawwur Hussain Rana, accused in the Mumbai terror attacks, from the United States. Officials such as Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri were present, though details of the discussions were not disclosed.

Rana, a Pakistan-origin Canadian national, is expected to return to India soon, having exhausted all legal courses in the US. A multi-agency team from India is stationed in the US to facilitate his transfer, which is significant for the pursuit of justice regarding his alleged involvement with the 26/11 attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

