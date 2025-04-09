Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling: A Caution to Governors and BJP

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah lauds the Supreme Court's verdict against Tamil Nadu Governor’s actions, highlighting its significance as a caution to governors and the BJP-led central government. The ruling sets a timeline to approve Bills and addresses constitutional ambiguities, emphasizing the need to uphold democratic principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent verdict striking down the unilateral actions of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is being hailed as a significant victory for constitutional clarity. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed approval, noting the ruling serves as a stern warning to all Governors and the BJP-led central government.

The verdict, which favors the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, mandates a timeline for Governors to grant assent to state legislature Bills, curbing indefinite delays used to undermine state governance. Siddaramaiah pointed out similar issues in Karnataka, where the Governor has delayed Bills, but emphasized his government's restraint.

Highlighting the systematic erosion of democratic federalism, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's approach of using Governors as proxies, undermining state autonomy. The Supreme Court's decision, he believes, will end unnecessary conflicts and rejuvenate the federal spirit in the country's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

