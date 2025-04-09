Supreme Court Ruling: A Caution to Governors and BJP

The Supreme Court's recent verdict striking down the unilateral actions of Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is being hailed as a significant victory for constitutional clarity. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed approval, noting the ruling serves as a stern warning to all Governors and the BJP-led central government.

The verdict, which favors the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government, mandates a timeline for Governors to grant assent to state legislature Bills, curbing indefinite delays used to undermine state governance. Siddaramaiah pointed out similar issues in Karnataka, where the Governor has delayed Bills, but emphasized his government's restraint.

Highlighting the systematic erosion of democratic federalism, Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP's approach of using Governors as proxies, undermining state autonomy. The Supreme Court's decision, he believes, will end unnecessary conflicts and rejuvenate the federal spirit in the country's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)