Film producer settles dispute with Ilayaraja by paying Rs 50 lakh for using his songs

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-12-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 05-12-2025 11:48 IST
The film producer, Mythri Movie Makers, settled a dispute with Music director Illaiyaraja by paying Rs 50 lakh to him for using his songs ''Nooru Varusham'' and ''Karutha Machan'' in its film 'Dude'. Recording the joint memorandum of compromise, dated November 28, 2025, Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy of Madras High Court, in his recent order, closed the application arising out of a suit filed by Illaiyaraja.

The order states that the suit was filed seeking relief with respect to the alleged copyright infringement. The parties entered into negotiations and concluded a settlement. The terms thereof have been reduced to writing in the joint memorandum of compromise.

The said document has been signed digitally by the plaintiff and by the defendant. The respective counsel have also signed, the judge added.

On examining the joint memorandum of compromise, ''I find no legal impediment for decreeing the suit in terms thereof,'' the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

