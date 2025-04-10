Leadership Turmoil at the ATF: The Unexpected Shift

In an unexpected reshuffle, FBI Director Kash Patel has been relieved of his duties as acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and has been replaced by Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll. The U.S. Justice Department confirmed the leadership change on Wednesday.

Patel, who had simultaneously helmed both the FBI and ATF since February, was not dismissed due to performance issues, though the department did not disclose the reason for his removal. The newly appointed Driscoll will continue to serve both roles, according to sources familiar with the decision.

These shifts come amid questions regarding the ATF's future direction and concerns over its ability to manage firearm regulations. The leadership void has left the agency vulnerable and could affect combined efforts to enforce the Second Amendment alongside other Justice Department units under Attorney General Pam Bondi's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)