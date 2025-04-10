Global News Update: Market Surges, Tariffs, Earthquake Response, and More

In a major development, President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily reduce tariffs has led to a sharp increase in U.S. stock markets. The sudden move comes amid increased confrontation with China, just days after new tariffs were imposed, causing significant market volatility reminiscent of the COVID-19 pandemic's early days.

Meanwhile, Myanmar is grappling with severe challenges following a devastating earthquake. The death toll continues to rise, but relief efforts are hampered by an ongoing internet shutdown, making it difficult for families to ascertain the safety of their loved ones and for humanitarian assistance to reach affected areas efficiently.

In Germany, Friedrich Merz's conservative party has secured a coalition agreement with the Social Democrats. The deal aims to revitalize economic growth and manage migration, set against the backdrop of a potential global trade recession. This follows a surge in support for the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

